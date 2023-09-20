HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – With fall just around the corner, an Indiana professor is explaining the importance of three lawn care tips: seeding, feeding and weeding.

Cale Bigelow, a professor in the Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture at Purdue University, says the month of September leaves about 60 days of good growing left for your lawn, making it the optimal time to seed or reseed places that need improvement. Bigelow also recommends using a bigger seed to provide better coverage to fill in thin spots.

Bigelow recommends feeding, or fertilizing, two times in the fall. One approach to feeding is called a “holiday program,” which suggests fertilizing once around Labor Day and again around Halloween. Bigelow says to stop feeding when the ground is cold or frozen.

Bigelow recommends weeding your lawn in the fall. You can find more resources and information on herbicides and potential lawn weeds online on Purdue University’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.