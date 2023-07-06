GREEN FOREST, Ark. — A 20-year-old woman from Fishers was one of three people killed in a head-on collision in Arkansas on Wednesday morning.

Abigail Cox was a student at Purdue University and was a junior studying at the Mitchell E. Daniels School of Business, the university confirmed.

According to an incident report filed by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. in rural Carroll County on U.S. 62 near Country Road 902.

Cox was one of five people traveling in a Chevy truck eastbound on U.S. 62 when a Chevy Equinox reportedly crossed the centerline and struck the truck head-on.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Equinox were also killed in the crash, the report shows. The two deceased were identified as Michael Weiss, 46, and Amy Weiss, 44, of Cotter, Arkansas.

The four additional occupants of the Chevy truck were all injured in the accident. Cox was the oldest occupant of the Chevy truck with the four injured persons being 18, 19, 19, and 19 years of age.