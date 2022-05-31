GREENFIELD, Ind. – A man who fled from police in Anderson was seriously injured after crashing a stolen car in Greenfield, police say.

According to Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police, the incident started in Anderson. The Anderson Police Department said officers spotted a car that had been reported stolen from Muncie in a lot on East 59th Street.

Police tried to restrain the driver, who physically resisted officers and managed to put the car into drive. An officer was in the car when the driver took off and fell from the vehicle. Perrine said the officer was hurt, adding that the injuries were believed to be minor.

Anderson police tracked the car via GPS and relayed the whereabouts to state police.

Around 7:20 a.m., officers spotted the vehicle in Greenfield, leading to a short pursuit. Indiana State Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenfield Police Department responded.

Photo via Indiana State Police

Photo via Indiana State Police

Perrine said the pursuit ended when the driver failed to stop at a four-way stop and lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a utility pole and several trees.

The driver, who was seriously hurt, was taken by ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital. The Greenfield Fire Department had to extricate him from the vehicle.

No one else was injured; Perrine said the driver was the only person in the car.

The road was closed for the investigation and cleanup.