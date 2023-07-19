FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Brad Chambers left his job in the private sector when Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) appointed him as Secretary of Commerce in 2021.

He is widely rumored to be considering a run for Governor in 2024.

Chambers conducted this interview Wednesday via Zoom, weeks before his term comes to an end on Aug. 4.

WANE 15: How would people in northeast Indiana know you or know your work?

CHAMBERS: Great question. I tried personally really hard to get up to northeast Indiana on a number of occasions. I bet I’ve been up there at least half a dozen times over the 24 months that I have been in the job as Secretary of Commerce. We did a couple of Engage Indiana events with the Indianapolis Business Journal and really wanted to talk to the community. We have toured Electric Works. Had a couple meetings there. The latest news that the northern part of the state would be aware of is the announcement of General Motors and Samsung SDI and their $3.5 billion investment [near South Bend] and the General Motors expansion in Fort Wayne. The good news as I conclude my 24 months as Secretary of Commerce is that the $30 billion of economic activity that we’ve been able to attract to Indiana has really been distributed statewide and north and northeast Indiana has been a great recipient of that.

WANE 15: Not the “Indiana: For The Winners” TV ad?

CHAMBERS: I am just so thrilled at the response to that. 200 million global impressions from that ad. And I believe in this product or I wouldn’t have stepped away from my private business for two years for $1 a year. I believe in Indiana. I want the world to believe in Indiana. More importantly, I want Hoosiers to believe in Indiana. And so I think that ad really tells that story. We are winning in the global economy. Indiana is winners.

WANE 15: Have you seen a direct return on investment from that ad or just a buzz?

CHAMBERS: We actually track the commentary and the impressions we get from that ad because I look at that as an investment, right? And I think the biggest and most straightforward investment is $30 billion of capital investment. Seven billion or more of that is from our international partners. We’ve got a great story to tell in Indiana and we have not historically done a great job of telling that story. You know all the momentum in Allen County and Fort Wayne, we’ve got to tell our story. We are competing not only in the United States, we’re competing globally. When we’re splashing that ad in Seoul, South Korea when I’m there for an EV [electric vehicle] battery plant, people notice. We have a DNA of speed and competition. I’m proud of the momentum. I’m leaving behind a $100 billion pipeline and I’m super confident that these guys going to land a good portion of that. We’re winning.

WANE 15: What would you say to those who doubt the value of economic development?

CHAMBERS: I wholeheartedly disagree with that. Global GDP is growing. United States GDP is growing. Are we going to allow that GDP growth to go to Ohio or Arizona or Texas? I don’t think that’s a wise decision. I think we get our gloves on and we get out there and we compete. The world is transitioning. The way we’re using energy is a transition with incrementally new investments, incrementally new jobs. And COVID exposed our supply chain. It’s uncomfortable to have PPE mostly made in Asia; it’s uncomfortable to have semiconductors mostly made in Asia. COVID exposed those weaknesses. There’s a trillion dollars of economic activity coming out of Asia over the next decade. It’s really incumbent on state leadership to make sure that lands in Indiana and certainly in the United States. And then you have this new economic momentum through AI that’s going to transform our economy as well. The thing that’s really exciting for me is we brought in two new industries that were not in the state of Indiana 24 months ago: EV battery and semiconductor manufacturing. Those are high-wage, future-focused jobs. We’re equally focused on organically growing entrepreneurship and organically supporting the industries already in the state. Our manufacturing Readiness Grants are super supportive. They’re reinvesting in automation for existing businesses in Indiana. So it’s a two-pronged approach to growing our economy.

WANE 15: So beyond the “boutique” jobs, IEDC is trying to lift all Hoosier wages?

CHAMBERS: I went to work day one on wages. I am frustrated that Indiana’s per capita average wage is below the U.S. average and I came in with a five-point plan as Secretary of Commerce to address that. Wages are 30% higher on the transactions we’ve brought in the last 24 months. 30% higher than they were in IEDC history. We were laser-focused on wages but there’s a lot of work to do. We have an enormously talented workforce. We have incredible universities. And there’s a long way to go, but we are we’re making great progress.

WANE 15: A Wall Street Journal editorial earlier this month said Indiana was the only Republican-led state near the bottom of wage growth from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023: 2.6% in Indiana to 5.4% across the country. What action steps can we take?

CHAMBERS: It’s going to take a laser focus. It’s going to take a team effort. It’s going to take everybody holding hands and saying this is a high priority. And it’s going to take a bit of time, but we’ve got to talk about it. We’ve got to make sure it’s job number one, because my view is when Hoosiers feel financially secure, when Hoosiers have good incomes and good wages, their quality of life is better, their education is better, their housing is better and their kids’ health is better. We brought in 30,000 jobs over two years and those were all higher-wage jobs because we were focused on the industries of the future. But that 30,000 jobs is still only 1% of our workforce. We got to keep 70,000 college graduates in our state because they’re graduating with a four-year degree and they’re gonna have higher incomes. We need to keep them here. But all that said, Indiana is winning. We’re always going to have problems to solve. Always. We have to celebrate our wins along the way. It’s going to take time and it’s going to take everybody but I believe that with a good plan and focus we’re going to be able to raise Hoosier wages and I think that’s fundamental to quality life in our state.

WANE 15: You sound like somebody who has more work to do. Will you run for governor?

CHAMBERS: Thank you for that question. I get it often. I have just thoroughly enjoyed working with Governor Holcomb on this job and I’m proud of the team. I’m proud of the results. I’m proud of the state – this product we call Indiana. I’m going to run through the tape for the next few weeks and clear my mind. But service is important in my life and I believe there’s a lot of potential for the state. So stay tuned.