INDIANAPOLIS — RaceTrac will open its first Indiana convenience store in mid-December.

The store is on the 7600 block of Pendleton Pike on the northeast corner of I-465 in Indianapolis.

According to Friday’s release, the convenience store will not only offer motorists everything needed to “refuel and recharge,” but the new location will also serve the needs of the area’s small to mid-size fleet drivers and construction vehicles with expanded diesel offerings.

A second location is set to open in late spring 2024, near I-70 and West Morris Street.

“We have put a great deal of thought and research into the selection of this new location, based on its proximity to the Indianapolis metro area,” said Justen Giambalvo, vice president of construction, engineering and special projects at RaceTrac.

“As we expand our locations in the state of Indiana, we hope to meet the demand for clean and convenient facilities for fleet drivers and commuters alike as they fuel up and get whatever they need to get them going.”

Inside, RaceTrac stores offer a variety of tasty, on-the-go food and beverage favorites that are affordable and always “fresh.”

RaceTrac Indy location pictured

The variety of options include:

Grab & Go pizza and sandwiches made with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients.

Whole and cut fruit and salads.

RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of frozen yogurts and sorbets and toppings that include a variety of chocolates, candies and nuts for added customization.

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed “Crazy Good Coffee” with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings.

Roller grill with Nathan’s All-Beef Hot Dogs

Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and delicious spices.

Indiana guests can expect a clean, well-lit parking lot along with the chance to earn rewards through the RaceTrac Rewards program and mobile app.

RaceTrac is a privately owned company based out of Atlanta, Georgia has brought its “Whatever Gets You Going” style of convenience to guests since 1934, the release said.

This new location adds approximately 40 new jobs to the Indianapolis community. RaceTrac offers both full- and part-time team members access to medical, vision and dental benefits, as well as access to RaceTrac’s 401(k) matching plan.

Other benefits of working at RaceTrac include weekly paychecks, flexible scheduling, a fun-loving and team-oriented culture, free coffee and fountain drinks, a discount on food items and referral bonuses.

Anyone seeking a career at the new location can apply on their website.