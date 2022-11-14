AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday.

Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year.

Those looking to enter the drawing need to attend the grand opening on Tuesday with entries accepted between 8 and 9 a.m. Twenty lucky winners will be chosen after the one-hour window and the winners must be present in order to be gifted their prize.

After the drawing of the “Lucky 20”, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held and a DJ will provide music for guests. Raising Cane’s will also present a $1,000 check to the Hendricks County YMCA.

“I grew up in the area and visited my aunt and uncle in Avon a lot, so it’s exciting to bring the first Raising Cane’s here,” said Restaurant Leader Ryan Cannon. “This is a fabulous Community with a passion for good food and racing. We can’t wait to show them what our ONE LOVE is all about!”

Raising Cane’s Avon restaurant will offer takeout, dine-in, and patio dining. The dining room will pay homage to Indianapolis’ racing heritage, the company said, while also offering a two-lane drive-thru for those on the go.

Following the restaurant’s first week in business, Raising Cane’s said it will donate to the Hendricks County Humane Society in partnership with Nikki Reed from the Smiley Morning Show on 99.5 WPZL.

Those wishing to join the Avon crew can still apply at workatcanes.com.

Raising Cane’s is famous for its chicken fingers and renowned for its addictive secret recipe Cane’s sauce. They also serve crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and lemonade.

With nearly 700 restaurants in over 35 states, Raising Cane’s has just recently begun to expand into the Hoosier state.