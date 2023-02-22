NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Chicken finger fans rejoice. Another Raising Cane’s is set to open in the Indianapolis area as Noblesville welcomes the popular chicken chain with a new store set to open in late March.

The Noblesville location will be the second Raising Cane’s in the Indianapolis area following the opening of an Avon store last November.

Raising Cane’s is famous for its chicken fingers and renowned for its addictive secret recipe Cane’s sauce. With nearly 700 restaurants in over 35 states, the popular chicken joint has just recently begun to expand into the Hoosier state.

Located at 13020 Campus Parkway, just off of Interstate 69 near Fishers, the latest Raising Cane’s location is looking to drum up hungry customers and 100 crewmembers.

Offering a starting pay of $15 to $16.50 per hour, along with a benefits program and a flexible schedule, candidates interested in applying for a position at Raising Cane’s can text RCJOBS to 97211 or visit WorkAtCanes.com. Interviews will be held Monday through Saturday at the hiring site located at the Wydham Hotel at 13500 Tegler Drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only.