INDIANAPOLIS — A ramp connecting I-74 eastbound and I-465 northbound will be closed for three days, per a release from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

Beginning Friday at 7 p.m., the ramp will be shut down so INDOT contractor, Milestone Contractors LP, can complete a thin deck overlay. Weather permitting, the ramp is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Graphic courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

While construction is in progress, INDOT urges drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using caution and avoiding distractions when traveling in or near work zones. Motorists can monitor road closures and conditions here.