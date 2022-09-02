INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said the Raymond Street Bridge is still structurally sound following reports of pieces of concrete falling from the overhead.

Reports came in early Friday after 6 a.m.

DPW said pieces of concrete from the bridge’s overhead fell onto the northbound lanes of Madison Avenue, which prompted crews to shut down traffic to clean up and secure the overhead concrete.

IMPD initially shut down Raymond Street, but it was reopened by the time FOX59 got there.

Crews reopened Madison Avenue’s northbound lanes shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Jaylin Sanders, who travels the route often, told us he was surprised to know traffic was back open after hearing what happened.

“I seen it on the news earlier this morning,” he said. “I think it was a traffic report or something like that. They were saying that some rocks had fell from underneath the bridge.”

“The bridges have to be safer for everybody because it’s a huge concern,” said Lenny Davis, who was also driving in the area. “All I know is that it’s very unsafe and I hope they do something soon.”

DPW said the bridge was already scheduled for rehabilitation, which is slated for next week. Officials said concrete repairs will be part of next week’s project.

Meanwhile, drivers we spoke with said they plan to proceed with caution.

“With the whole infrastructure thing going on, bridges falling and things like that, it’s always a concern,” said Sanders.