INDIANAPOLIS — The sudden resignation of the president and CEO of Newfields is sparking frustration among different Indianapolis community groups. This includes the Indiana Black Expo and the Indianapolis Urban League. They say the community deserves an explanation.

Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette served as president and CEO of Newfields for a little more than a year before the museum announced her departure on November 10, 2023.

On that day, Newfields Board of Trustees Chair, Darianne Christian, released the following statement:

“We thank Dr. Burnette for her service to Newfields. She helped deepen our relationships with the community and championed the transformative powers of art and nature. We are grateful for her work on behalf of Newfields and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

However, the reason behind her sudden departure is still a mystery with at least two nonprofit groups demanding an explanation from Newfields.

The Indiana Black Expo and the Indianapolis Urban League released a joint statement regarding her departure on Thursday.

“Due to the nature of the announcement and the negative perception it has created, the Newfields board leadership owes the community an explanation about the resignation of Dr. Colette Burnette. Dr. Burnette opened the Newfields’ doors to many African-American organizations and the entire community, and we have personally witnessed the buzz and excitement around her leadership. We were looking forward to expanding the partnership with Newfields in 2024, which has now come to a complete halt. She has become a pillar in the community and her expertise and leadership are sorely needed in Indianapolis. When a stellar executive “abruptly resigns”, one must wonder again, are we seriously committed to black talent recruitment and retention in Indiana?”

FOX59/CBS4 reached out to Newfields for the reason behind Dr. Burnette’s sudden departure. They did not provide any details. But they confirmed what our partners at the Indiana Business Journal reported that Dr. Burnette’s departure comes after the resignation of two Newfields board members.

They are Otto Frenzel IV, a four-year board member who resigned a month ago, and Gary Hirschberg, a five-year board member who resigned on the same day as Dr. Burnette.

A protest is now planned for this weekend at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and 38th Street by the museum. This will be Sunday at 4:30 p.m. coinciding with the museum’s popular Winterlights program.

For the time being, the Newfields Board of Trustees appointed Michael Kubacki as the interim president and CEO. Kubacki was a member of the Newfields Board of Trustees from 2014-2023 and served as its vice chair from May 2021 – May 2023.