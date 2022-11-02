INDIANAPOLIS — There will be no performance by Reba McEntire this weekend in Indianapolis, but those with tickets should hold onto them.

In an update to her fans, Reba posted that “My doctor advised me to go on vocal rest so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows.”

Her concert was scheduled for Saturday, November 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The update posted announcing Reba McEntire’s concert would be postponed.

The decision impacts shows in Indianapolis, Columbus, Ohio and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Tickets purchased for Saturday’s show will be honored for the new date of the concert Friday, December 16.