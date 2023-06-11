INDIANAPOLIS – A low amount of blood donations has the potential to stress the American Red Cross blood supply, according to a press release sent from the organization.

In May, the Red Cross collected 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed to meet the needs of patients. With a constant need for blood and World Blood Donor Day approaching on June 14, the Red Cross is working to raise awareness for the need of a safe blood supply.

Anyone that comes to donate blood, platelets, or plasma from June 1 – June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choosing. They will also be entered to win a backyard theatre package. Learn more about the incentives to donate here.

To donate blood, make an appointment by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting their website here, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). You can also enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and make an appointment or ask for more information.

To learn more about the requirements to donate blood please review here.