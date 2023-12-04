INDIANAPOLIS — Acclaimed rock band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their Unlimited Love Tour will extend into 2024 and will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The concert will make its central Indiana stop on Thursday, July 24, 2024, featuring special guests Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM.

After wrapping up dates in North America and Europe last year, the band continued their global trek into 2023 with several dates across New Zealand and Australia in January, followed by another run of shows throughout North America, Europe, the UK, Singapore and Japan earlier this year.

The group recently concluded their sold-out Latin America leg of their 2023 tour with two shows in Buenos Aires.

Tickets will be available with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, Dec. 5. An artist presale will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

The general ticket sales will begin Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Those will be available on the group’s website.

Last year, Red Hot Chili Peppers took home the prestigious Global Icon Award and delivered a show-stopping performance at the MTV VMAs. Their No. 1 single “Black Summer” also won the award for Best Rock Video.

A look at the group’s other tour dates for 2024: