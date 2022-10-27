You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week!
The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30.
What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would be thrilled)!
Here’s a look at the schedule:
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Walmart on Clover Rd.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
16865 Clover Rd.
Noblesville, Indiana 46060
Walmart on 151st St.
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
2001 E. 151st St.
Carmel, Indiana 46033
Friday, October 28, 2022
Walmart on 86th St.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
3221 W. 86th St.
Indianapolis, Indiana 46268
Walmart on Hwy 36
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
9500 E. U.S. Hwy 36
Avon, Indiana 46123
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Fortville Treats on Main
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
250 N. Main St.
Fortville, Indiana 46040
Greenwood Halloween Parade
5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
100 Surina Way
Greenwood, Indiana 46143
Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
Ghosts and Goblins
1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
115 S. County Rd. 575 E.
Avon, Indiana 46123