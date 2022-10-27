You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week!

The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30.

What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would be thrilled)!

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Walmart on Clover Rd.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

16865 Clover Rd.

Noblesville, Indiana 46060

Walmart on 151st St.

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

2001 E. 151st St.

Carmel, Indiana 46033

Friday, October 28, 2022

Walmart on 86th St.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

3221 W. 86th St.

Indianapolis, Indiana 46268

Walmart on Hwy 36

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

9500 E. U.S. Hwy 36

Avon, Indiana 46123

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Fortville Treats on Main

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

250 N. Main St.

Fortville, Indiana 46040

Greenwood Halloween Parade

5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

100 Surina Way

Greenwood, Indiana 46143

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Ghosts and Goblins

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

115 S. County Rd. 575 E.

Avon, Indiana 46123