GARY, Ind. — Officials in Gary have confirmed the remains of a missing woman were recovered Wednesday.

Ariana Taylor, 23, was last heard from on April 2. Taylor’s mother said Ariana told her she was going out with friends that evening and last saw her between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, Gary police responded to an accident scene near the I-65 and I-80/94 interchange. Officials said a vehicle left the expressway and crashed below.

The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the car. No one has heard from her since and she was reported missing on Sunday.

At a news conference Wednesday, Gary police said remains were recovered earlier in the day and Taylor’s mother was contacted.

After days of searching by police and family, one of the police’s K9 handlers discovered her body Wednesday in a shallow drainage ditch near the crash site.

Taylor’s mother positively identified her Wednesday afternoon, police said. A cause of death is pending an autopsy that will be performed on Thursday.

Police did not comment if foul play is suspected, citing the ongoing investigation, but said they are not currently looking for any potential suspects.