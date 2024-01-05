INDIANAPOLIS – A major renovation project for one local high school has now been canceled. It’s all due to a few legislative changes at the state level.

The $70 million renovation project at Tri-West High School would’ve included:

Ten new classrooms added on the south side of the high school.

A new roof for the building.

A brand new swimming pool.

An updated library and media center.

New permanent walls throughout the school, among other things.

Now, those anticipated renovations may only come for a short time.

“It’s disappointing,” said Dr. Scott Syverson, the superintendent of North West Hendricks School Corporation. “There were two bills in particular that impacted our operations financing. It was [House bill] 1454 and 1499. They basically eliminated our opportunity for us to borrow money to do the debt we were going to do with this project.”

Administrators said those new changes would have forced the school into a referendum to make the renovations possible, asking locals to pay more taxes for these changes, which the corporation did not want to do.

“We never thought we’d do a referendum because we are so financially sound and we don’t really have an interest in doing that,” Dr. Syverson said.

The other issue is that if the corporation moves forward with the project, it will require them to use their tax waiver, which would cause problems to the overall budget.

“We just couldn’t come up with a scenario that would allow us to do the debt and not go into the red in our operations fund in 2025,” Dr. Syverson said. “At the end of the day, we just can’t be reckless.”

The official announcement that these renovations would not happen came on Thursday to students and staff after school leaders worked for months to find a solution. Now, it’s a waiting game.

“We are just trying to be smart and do the right things and talk to the right people so hopefully we get some relief in the next year or two,” Dr. Syverson said.

The school plans to revisit these renovations sometime in the future. The exact date of when that could be is unknown, but administrators said the hope is to make some progress during the 2025 legislative session.