COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — U.S. Congressman Jim Banks announced his campaign Tuesday to run for a seat in the United States Senate.

The conservative Republican, who currently represents Indiana’s third Congressional district, is vying for the seat left vacant by Sen. Mike Braun, who announced his candidacy for Indiana’s gubernatorial race in late 2022.

“Our nation is at a turning point. We need conservatives in Washington who are not afraid to fight back against the radical socialist Democrats who are trying to change America,” said Banks in a release.

Banks continued, “Radical Democrats and the spineless Republicans are going to do everything they can to stop me, but I need your help in the fight to restore America. I look forward to meeting with as many of you as possible in the coming months on the campaign trail, hearing about what matters most to you, and how we can effectively protect our American way of life for our daughters, sons, and future generations.”

A website (https://banksforsenate.com) has been launched as well as a campaign video that can be seen here.

Banks is an Afghanistan veteran who says he has led the “fight on the House floor to keep girls’ sports for girls and to protect the unborn” during his time in Congress.

According to Banks’ Senate campaign website, he supports securing U.S. borders, prioritizing national defense, providing more resources to law enforcement, and strengthening America’s ties with Israel.

He has served on the House Armed Services and Education committees and is “staunchly opposed” to Critical Race Theory being taught in schools.

Before his time in Washington, D.C., Banks was a part of the Indiana Senate from 2010 to 2016.