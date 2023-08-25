INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Business Journal is reporting that Green District — a health-conscious restaurant known for its chopped salads, wraps and grain bowls — is closing up shop on Friday at both its central Indiana locations.

According to IBJ, a Green District manager confirmed that Friday was the last business day for both the shop at 1250 E. 86th Street in Indianapolis and the shop at 8701 E. 116th Street in Fishers.

The closure follows a recent Chapter 11 filing by Green District’s parent company, which was first reported by Louisville Business First.

Green District’s website no longer lists either the Indianapolis or Fishers location, with the sole Indiana entry being a Green District shop in Jeffersonville.

According to IBJ’s report, Green District once planned to open as many as 10 locations in the Indianapolis area. Five locations have opened and closed in the area since the chain arrived in the Hoosier state in 2019.