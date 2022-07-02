JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have launched an investigation into a southern Indiana funeral home after over 30 bodies, some of which were decomposing, were discovered inside.

According to a report by the Louisville Courier-Journal, police in Jeffersonville, Indiana were called late at night Friday to the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The newspaper is reporting that Jeffersonville PD Maj. Isaac Parker said the department worked into Saturday morning and located 31 bodies.

Some of the bodies, Parker’s statement allegedly said, were in “advanced stages of decomposition”. Additionally, JPD officers said they found the post-cremation remains of 16 others.

The recovered bodies, the paper reported, were taken by the Clark County Coroner’s Office which is working to identify the remains. Some bodies, Parker’s statement allegedly said, had been stored at the funeral home since March.

Anyone who had recently worked with the Lankford Funeral Home is being asked to reach out to the coroner’s office at (812) 285-6282. So far, the Courier-Journal has not reported any arrests in the investigation, although Parker apparently said the prosecutor’s office is aware of the situation.

Lankford Funeral Home is located on the 3100 block of Middle Road in Jeffersonville.