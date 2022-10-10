INDIANAPOLIS — Republican candidate Diego Morales was absent Monday night at the Indiana Secretary of State Debate.

Coordinated in part by The League of Women Voters of Indiana, the debate took place at 7 p.m. Monday and was streamed online. Both Democratic candidate Destiny Scott Wells and Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer participated in the debate, but Morales did not.

Prior to the debate, LWVIN said online that Morales had not yet responded to a participation request and that the other two candidates had confirmed their intent to debate.

“Republican Diego Morales did not respond to multiple efforts to contact him and his campaign,” Debate moderator Laura Merrifield Wilson said Monday.

Wilson, a political scientist at the University of Indianapolis, moderated the event which featured almost entirely voter-submitted questions, LWVIN said.

