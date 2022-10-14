LEBANON, Ind. – Two people and two pets escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home in Lebanon overnight.

According to the Lebanon Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Edgewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Lebanon police officers were the first to arrive and reported flames coming from the home. Firefighters were met with “heavy fire conditions” coming from the back of the residence and had the fire under control just before 2 a.m.

Image via Lebanon Fire Department

Smoke detectors alerted the residents to the fire. Two people and two pets were able to escape from the house, fire officials said.

“This early Friday morning, smoke detectors truly saved lives,” the department said in a news release.

Investigators believe the fire started underneath the deck at the rear of the home. They have not determined the exact cause but said no foul play was suspected.

No one was hurt.