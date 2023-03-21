INDIANAPOLIS – The “Greatest Show on Earth” will make a comeback this year—and stop in Indianapolis this December.

Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus announced its return for the first time since 2017, when organizers shut down due to lagging ticket sales. The reimagined experience puts the focus on entertainers and scraps the animal acts that came under fire and led to costly litigation and protests.

Over the last few years, Feld Entertainment, which produces the show along with other events like Disney on Ice, Jurassic World Live Tour and Monster Jam, has worked to revitalize the circus experience.

“We’re reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection, and moments of togetherness,” said Kenneth Feld, chair and chief executive officer of Feld Entertainment.

Image via Feld Entertainment

Image via Feld Entertainment

Image via Feld Entertainment

Image via Feld Entertainment

He continued, “To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth.”

Audiences will be treated to “musical performances blended with aerial artistry, modern comedy, and never-before-seen acts on highwire, trapeze, bicycles and more.”

More than 70 performers from 18 countries will be featured in the show. The North American tour kicks off this fall, according to the Ringling Bros. website.

The circus comes to Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse for multiple performances from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 21.

Here’s a look at the Indianapolis schedule:

Friday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.

The tour will go to more than 50 cities. Here’s a look at some of the featured acts:

The Triangular Highwire introduces a fresh twist on a circus favorite, with four performers on three 25-foot highwires connected in a triangular formation 25-feet above the arena floor.

introduces a fresh twist on a circus favorite, with four performers on three 25-foot highwires connected in a triangular formation 25-feet above the arena floor. The Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze will captivate audiences with a real 360-degree view, featuring nine trapeze artists soaring from front-to-back, side-to-side, and diagonally within the ultimate swing set-inspired play space.

will captivate audiences with a real 360-degree view, featuring nine trapeze artists soaring from front-to-back, side-to-side, and diagonally within the ultimate swing set-inspired play space. A double wheel features four open-sided wheels rotating independently at epic speeds, powered by

features four open-sided wheels rotating independently at epic speeds, powered by acrobats who perform daring back-and-forth jumps between both apparatuses at heights up to 30-feet above ground.

The Extreme Box Jump Trampoline sends bikes soaring through the air during a high-adrenaline extreme sport act featuring a compilation of BMX, trial bikes, and unicycle riders performing stunts on trampolines.

sends bikes soaring through the air during a high-adrenaline extreme sport act featuring a compilation of BMX, trial bikes, and unicycle riders performing stunts on trampolines. Additional unbelievable performances include hand-to-hand balance acts blended with acro sports, original Teeterboard combinations, a physical comedy troupe sparking spontaneous moments of fun and laughter.

Learn more at the tour website.