INDIANAPOLIS — Redevelopment of the North Meridian Street corridor continues with the opening of the Wesley Place Apartments at 75 West 18th Street near the IU-Methodist Health campus.

“We developed a 244-unit, mixed income project with a little bit of retail, 3000-5000 square feet on the first floor,” said Rodney Byrnes of Arrow Street Development. “The whole idea is we’re serving the health care workers, the hospital workers and the neighborhood, but its an option that hasn’t been an option for a long time in downtown.”

The five-story building sits along IndyGo’s Red Line and is a two-block walk from IU/Methodist Hospital and IU Health’s $4.3 billion campus expansion.

”Its one of the reasons we came here, that and the hospital,” said Byrnes who expects to rent to hospital employees. ”Not just for walking distance but if they want to go out and get a drink or go have dinner or go hang out with friends after work, its something that’s missing here. It’s a sea of parking lots right now, and as that recruiting gets more difficult and hiring more talented employees, I think all of this is going to come together.”

City financial incentives convinced the developer to set aside 10% of the units for lower income workforce residents.

”Its easy to imagine how attractive these units will be for present and future health care workforce,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. ”For these reasons the city of Indianapolis was proud to support this new project through tax abatement.”

The complex’s construction was predicted by IndyGo planners who envisioned transit oriented development along the enhanced bus route.

The ribbon cutting came just a week after the City announced it had acquired the long-vacant and historic Drake Apartment building at 3060 North Meridian Street with plans for a developer to renovate the property and its 26 apartments.

”That requires a certain number of the units to be affordable to those making 80% of the area median income,” said Metropolitan Development Director Rusty Carr, “and for Indianapolis that’s for one person that’s $51,000 so at least 51% of the units that will be developed for housing will have to meet those income thresholds and the rest can either be affordable or market rate depending on the project proposals that we receive and how the community wants to see the building reused in the future.”

At the Wesley opening, City County Council President Vop Osili said often new apartment monthly rents are too high for residents.

”Rents of $1400 or more a month for a studio apartment do not meet most councilors’ definition of affordable.”

The opening of the Wesley, the construction of its companion property Hall Place and the City’s purchase of the Drake have opened up the near North Meridian Street corridor to more affordable residential development.

”One of our main charges is development of affordable housing,” said Carr. “Its not something that the private market produces. This is our role to step in and play a support role for affordable housing development and when it’s a really significant architectural building as well as on a main rapid transit line, these are really big priorities for us and so this is where we use our federal and local resources to come in and make sure that we can provide housing for our neighbors and residents.”