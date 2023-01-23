RICHMOND, Ind. — Police arrested a Richmond man after a home invasion and SWAT situation last week.

Officers were called just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 due to a man trying to break into a home on N. 16th Street.

Police said the man made it inside, but officers were able to get the residents out of the home safe and unharmed. The residents told investigators the man had a knife and was bleeding.

The man then barricaded himself inside, and Richmond SWAT was called to the scene. They used “less-lethal” techniques to take the man into custody.

Police identified him as Ryan Hahn, 35. He was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, intimidation, domestic battery, and resisting law enforcement.

The standoff lasted nearly two and a half hours.

Richmond PD says this remains an active open investigation.