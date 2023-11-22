WASHINGTON D.C. — A Richmond man killed during World War II was officially identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency earlier this year.

According to a news release, the remains of U.S. Army Second Lt. Gene Walker, a 27-year-old of Richmond, were accounted for on July 21. Officials said Walker was assigned in November 1944 as the commander of an M4 Sherman tank as part of Company H, 3rd Battalion, 32nd Armored Regiment and the 3rd Armored Division.

Officials said Walker’s unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Hücheln, Germany when his tank was hit by an 88-mm anti-tank round. The release said the hit caused a fire and is believed to have killed Walker instantly. Because of heavy fighting, the surviving crew were unable to remove Walker from the tank and the War Department issued a presumptive finding of death in April 1945.

After the war, officials with the American Graves Registration Command investigated and aimed at recovering missing American personnel in Europe. While several investigations were conducted in the Hücheln area in September 1948, there were reportedly no reports of dead American servicemembers in the area.

A historian later determined that one set of unidentified remains recovered from one of the burned-out tanks in Hücheln possibly belonged to Walker. Those remains had previously been buried at a U.S. Military Cemetery in Belgium but were sent to a laboratory for analysis.

Scientists used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence and mitochondrial DNA, to identify the remains as Walker. Walker is expected to be buried in San Diego in early 2024.

“Walker’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margarten, Netherlands, along with the others still missing from World War II,” the release said. “A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.”