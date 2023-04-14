RICHMOND, Ind. — Officials are expected to provide an update on the fire that began Tuesday at a recycling and resale warehouse in Richmond.

A press conference is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. This story will be edited to include the officials’ updates.

Thursday night, Mayor Dave Snow tweeted the Richmond Fire Department completely extinguished the fire. However, RFD Fire Chief Tim Brown said the fire is “under control” rather than fully extinguished. RFD crews were checking for hotspots, Brown said.

The evacuation of all citizens who live within a half mile of the fire remains in effect, as does the shelter in place order for the rest of Richmond’s citizens.

A shelter has been set up for those needing a temporary place to stay at Oak Park Pentecostal Church located at 1920 Chester Blvd, Richmond. The Red Cross is staffing the shelter and providing meals to displaced residents.

The City of Richmond has also established a community helpline for local residents: (765) 973-9300.

Displaced residents who need to return to their homes to obtain critical items such as medication can call (765) 973-9399 and request an escort.

The Wayne County Health Department is also providing free N95 masks and is working on providing clean-up kits for homes.

All Richmond Community Schools were closed on Friday.

A representative from the EPA said that asbestos was found in debris from the fire that has fallen onto property as far as across the Ohio line. Anyone who has debris on their property is asked not to touch it and not to mow their yard. Mowing the debris will break it down further and send it into the air, said Jason Sewell with the EPA.

The EPA has a website dedicated to the Richmond fire and can be found here.

Matt Christy contributed to this story.