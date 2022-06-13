RICHMOND, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who walked into a bank, handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and walked out with an undisclosed amount of money.
According to the Richmond Police Department, the man walked into the Chase bank at 2101 Chester Boulevard at approximately 3:28 p.m. on June 13. After handing the taller his note, the man demanded money and walked out with a shopping bag full of cash that he stuffed into a canvas bag.
No weapon was displayed during the robbery, police said, and no vehicle was observed.
Police described the bank robber as a white male in his 50s who was approximately 5’6″ and had a slender build with dark gray and white hair. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a white surgical mask. He also had tennis shoes and a tan-colored hat, according to police.
Police ask anyone who may have information about this suspect to contact Richmond Police Department at (765) 983-7247.