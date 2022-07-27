BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio. — A Richmond, Indiana woman is dead and multiple people are injured after a vehicle crash that led to a subsequent helicopter crash Tuesday in Ohio, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Shortly after 4 a.m., responders were called to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Eaton Road in Butler County.

The sheriff’s office said a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Eaton Road and proceeded into the path of a 2013 GMC Sierra that was traveling northbound on U.S. 127.

A 69-year-old Richmond woman was ejected from the rear seat of the Silverado and pronounced dead at the scene, BCSO said.

A 43-year-old woman in the front seat had to be mechanically extricated from the Silverado and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two other occupants of the Silverado suffered minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital, said the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Sierra was not injured. He was the only occupant of that vehicle.

A medical helicopter responding to take the injured 43-year-old woman to the hospital crashed while landing at the scene. BCSO said all three crew members of the helicopter were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.