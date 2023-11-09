INDIANAPOLIS – Rise’n Roll Bakery will celebrate the grand opening of its new Nora location on Friday.

Located at 1115 E. 86th St., the bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will be closed on Sundays.

In September, the company announced plans to close its downtown and Broad Ripple locations as it opened up the new store in Nora.

During its grand opening on Friday (Nov. 10), Rise’n Roll will hold a giveaway for the first 100 customers in line. The big prize goes to the first person to line up—free donuts for a year, awarded as 52 coupons for a dozen free donuts (one per week).

Those in spots two through five will each get 12 coupons for a dozen donuts, while those in slots six through 15 will each get a coupon good for a free dozen. Everyone else—16th through 100th—will get a coupon for a free donut.

The company said in September that it planned to expand to the Carmel/Westfield market. Those plans are almost a reality; Rise’n Roll said it’s “close to finalizing” plans for a new location in Westfield, with an announcement anticipated later this month.

The Middlebury, Indiana-based chain started in 2001 when a young Amish couple started selling baked goods from their front porch. They eventually opened a bakery in Middlebury. A non-Amish family bought the company in 2009 and began franchising it.

Other central Indiana locations include Avon, Fishers and Greenwood. Statewide, you’ll find bakeries in Elkhart, Schererville, Valparaiso and Warsaw, among other communities.

Famous for its Cinnamon Caramel Donuts, Rise’n Roll dominated this year’s “America’s Greatest Donut” contest from the Underground Donut Tour, taking top honors in multiple categories and winning “Overall Fan Favorite.”