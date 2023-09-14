INDIANAPOLIS – Changes are on the way for Indianapolis Rise’n Roll fans, including store relocations and plans to expand into Carmel or Westfield.

The donut shop will close a pair of bakeries as it opens a new spot in Nora.

The company said the downtown Indianapolis store on East New York Street will close at the end of business on Saturday (Sept. 16). The Broad Ripple location on East Westfield Boulevard will also close, due to its proximity to the forthcoming Nora store, which is set to open in “mid to late October 2023” at 1115 E. 86th Street. A final closing date for Broad Ripple hasn’t been set.

“The relocation of the downtown store was influenced by the changing landscape of downtown Indianapolis, especially the notable mass departure of office workers from the area,” the company indicated in a news release.

“The moves are tactical. By transitioning Downtown to Nora and considering Broad Ripple’s closeness to the new location, it makes sense to consolidate and set our sights on the north for our next store,” said Casey McGaughey, president of MCL, Inc., the franchisee.

Rise’n Roll is exploring expansion into Carmel or Westfield. The bakery is “actively discussing potential sites” in the area.

“As we shift, our commitment is to ensure that our fans in the northern suburbs continue to have easy access to our award-winning donuts,” McGaughey said.

The Middlebury, Indiana-based chain started in 2001 when a young Amish couple started selling baked goods from their front porch. They eventually opened a bakery in Middlebury. A non-Amish family bought the company in 2009 and began franchising it. There are more than a dozen Rise’n Roll bakeries around the state.

Other central Indiana locations include Avon, Fishers and Greenwood. Statewide, you’ll find bakeries in Elkhart, Schererville, Valparaiso and Warsaw, among other communities.

Famous for its Cinnamon Caramel Donuts, Rise’n Roll dominated this year’s “America’s Greatest Donut” contest from the Underground Donut Tour, taking top honors in multiple categories and winning “Overall Fan Favorite.”