INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures.

The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for:

North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets

Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair streets

Meridian Street will close between Vermont and St. Clair streets

Vermont, New York and Ohio streets will stay open

Map of road closures/Downtown Indy, Inc.

Downtown Indy, Inc. said Monday night’s show will last about 20 minutes. Fireworks will be launched from the 500 North Meridian Building.

It’s the second year in a row that the downtown fireworks show will originate from that location. For decades, the Regions Tower served as the site, but a residential development next to the tower prompted a change last year.

The show is scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

Organizers said the American Legion Mall and Indiana War Memorial Grounds are ideal spots for the best up-close views. If you’d like to get a little farther away, organizers suggest the north and west sides of Downtown/Mile Square.

Veterans Memorial Plaza is off-limits to spectators and parking.

The fireworks show will synced to music aired on local Emmis Communications radio stations, including B105.7, 97.1 Hank FM and 93.1 FM WIBC.