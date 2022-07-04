INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures.

The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for:

  • North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets
  • Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair streets
  • Meridian Street will close between Vermont and St. Clair streets
  • Vermont, New York and Ohio streets will stay open
Map of road closures/Downtown Indy, Inc.

Downtown Indy, Inc. said Monday night’s show will last about 20 minutes. Fireworks will be launched from the 500 North Meridian Building.

It’s the second year in a row that the downtown fireworks show will originate from that location. For decades, the Regions Tower served as the site, but a residential development next to the tower prompted a change last year.

The show is scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

Organizers said the American Legion Mall and Indiana War Memorial Grounds are ideal spots for the best up-close views. If you’d like to get a little farther away, organizers suggest the north and west sides of Downtown/Mile Square.

Veterans Memorial Plaza is off-limits to spectators and parking.

The fireworks show will synced to music aired on local Emmis Communications radio stations, including B105.7, 97.1 Hank FM and 93.1 FM WIBC.