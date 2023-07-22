INDIANAPOLIS — Officials from The Bob & Tom Show have confirmed that Ron Sexton also known as “Donnie Baker”, a longtime ensemble cast member, died Friday while on tour with his stand-up comedy show.

Sexton was known by millions of listeners for the comedic characters he played on-air including; Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac Floyd the Trucker and his spot-on celebrity impersonations.

The comedian was in the news in early January after a reported affair became violent outside a Portland, Indiana bar. Court documents detailed that Sexton told police the shooter was the husband of the woman he was having relations with.

That man is facing charges of attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Sexton was a much-loved colleague and friend. The show released a statement on Facebook confirming the death. The cause of death has not been officially released as of Saturday morning.

We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with “The Bob & Tom Show,” and we will remember him with love and gratitude. Tom Giswold, co-host of Bob & Tom Show