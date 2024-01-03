INDIANAPOLIS – Indy restaurant, Rooster’s Kitchen, has announced it’s closure on their social pages.

In a statement, the company said:

Dear Friends of Rooster’s Kitchen: We have come to the difficult decision to close Rooster’s as of this past Sunday, December 31, 2023. We appreciate all your support over the years and wish you good fortune in the New Year! Rooster’s Kitchen

The eatery has hosted trivia nights, comedy shows, and musicians to perform at the Kitchen in the Indianapolis area.

