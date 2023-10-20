SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A northern Indiana teenager who has been missing since June may be in the Indianapolis area, police investigating her disappearance confirmed Friday.

The South Bend Police Department is actively searching for 14-year-old Trinity Martin, a teenage girl who reportedly ran away from her St. Joseph County home on June 1, 2023.

Martin is described by authorities as a 5’4″ Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She weighed approximately 120 pounds when she was last seen over the summer.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Martin’s parents reported the child missing when she was still 13 years old.

“Trinity’s mom, Kimberly Martin, told NCMEC that at 2:45 a.m. on June 1, Trinity’s dad woke up and noticed she was no longer in her room, and immediately knew something was wrong,” NCMEC said. “Trinity, now 14, has been missing for over four months, and not a day has gone by where Kimberly has not thought about her daughter.”

Photos of Martin, provided by NCMEC, can be seen below.

“Trinity is beautiful, smart, silly and loved by all,” Kimberly Martin said in an NCMEC news release. “I want her to know that I love and miss her and will never give up hope on finding her.”

According to SBPD, missing person detectives began investigating the disappearance on June 1 as well. In July, detectives spoke with NCMEC authorities to help spread awareness of the search.

On Friday, SBPD Capt. Jason Biggs confirmed that detectives believe Martin may be in the Indianapolis area. The NCMEC, meanwhile, said it is possible Martin has traveled out of state.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is being asked to contact SBPD by calling (574) 235-9201 or 911. Alternatively, you can call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.