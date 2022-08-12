INDIANAPOLIS — A volleyball coach at Scecina Memorial High School has been put on leave for conduct violations, sources confirm.

Kevin Griffin, a volleyball coach at Scecina, was put on paid administrative leave while he is being investigated for a “code of conduct violation”, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement Friday.

“The school is cooperating with local authorities,” the Archdiocese’s statement read. “We ask for prayers for all involved and assure you of Scecina’s continued commitment to the well-being of our students and staff.”

The statement from the Archdiocese doubles as a statement from the high school itself.