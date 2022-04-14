JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Scottsburg was killed in a Jackson County crash involving two dump trucks, Indiana State Police confirmed.

Police say just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, 43-year-old Ronnie Brickley Jr. of Scottsburg was going northbound on U.S. 31 just south of Seymour when his pickup truck crossed the center line and hit the side of a dump truck.

Brickley then hit another dump truck head on. The dump truck went off the road, and Brickley’s truck came to rest in the road.

Police say Brickley was declared deceased at the scene.

The two dump truck drivers were not hurt. Both dump trucks were owned by King’s Excavation of Seymour, Indiana.

Another car received minor damage when it was struck by debris from the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, but toxicology results are pending at this time.