MITCHELL, Ind. — An Indiana man was arrested last week in Lawrence County for allegedly participating in the US Capitol riots after federal agents found him selling scrap metal.

William Lance Wilkerson, a 39-year-old Bedford man, was arrested by federal agents on Thursday, June 8, in Mitchell after an FBI investigation revealed he was likely at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. when over 2,000 stormed the building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The FBI investigation into the Lawrence County resident began just two days after the Jan. 6 storming when on Jan. 8, 2021, agents learned of posts on Wilkerson’s Facebook page that indicated he participated.

The Facebook profile, which had the username “Wm Lance Wilkerson” had posted several photos in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, the FBI said. One of them was a selfie at the Washington Monument with the caption “I made it here showing my colors.” That post can be seen below:

Screenshot via the US Justice Dept.

Also on Jan. 6, the FBI said that Wilkerson made another post that read:

“Standing up for your rights is also being part of the mass. I did my part today!” Alleged post on Wilkerson’s Facebook page

The next day, on Jan. 7, 2021, the FBI said Wilkerson made another Facebook post directly discussing the Capitol riots. That post, provided by the US Justice Department, can be seen below:

Screenshot via the US Justice Dept.

Other incriminating posts from Wilkerson’s alleged Facebook account that the FBI cited were images saying that “Americans Are Pissed” and that “The Declaration of Independence Says We Have the Right to Overthrow the Government.” The FBI said Wilkerson followed up the post by saying: “IF THAT’S THE CASE, I GUESS NOBODY BROKE THE LAW (rubbing chin emoji).”

A review of CCTV security footage from the Capitol and social media posts also showed a man alleged to be Wilkerson multiple times inside and outside of the federal building. A few of those images can be viewed below:

Photo via the US Justice Dept.

Photo via the US Justice Dept.

Photo via the US Justice Dept.

After searching a US database, FBI agents said they identified the owner of the account as a “William Lance Wilkerson” that resided at a home address in Bedford. When comparing the recovered footage from the Capitol with Wilkerson’s driver’s license photo, the FBI said they were a match.

Further research on Wilkerson showed that he previously visited a salvage yard in Bloomington. When reviewing security footage from the salvage yard, agents found video of Wilkerson selling scrap metal in what appears to be the same jacket he wore to the US Capitol.

A still image from that salvage yard security footage can be seen below:

Still image via the US Justice Dept.

In addition to this evidence, the FBI said that the driver’s license that was scanned when the man above sold the scrap metal matched Wilkerson’s. Furthermore, agents said several witnesses who knew Wilkerson said that he had “expressed an intent” to join a rally in Washington, D.C.

This years-long investigation into Wilkerson led to the FBI filing the following charges against him:

Knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parade, demonstrate or picket in any of the Capitol buildings

Wilkerson was taken into custody by federal agents on June 8, 2023, at a residence in Mitchell, one day after a US Magistrate Judge in the nation’s capital signed a warrant for his arrest.