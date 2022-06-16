MONROE COUNTY — A search is underway by DNR to find a Springville man that went missing in Lake Monroe Thursday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., responders were dispatched to Lake Monroe on a call of two people struggling in the water. Upon arrival, officers were told that one of the individuals was rescued from the water from a passing boater. The other, individual, Dwight Fry, 64, is still missing.

Preliminary details reveal that before he went missing, Fry was attempting to help his wife who began struggling in the water.

Search operations have been stopped for the night due to nightfall and will resume Friday morning.