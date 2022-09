UPDATE:

The Avon Police Department have located a 14-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AVON, Ind. — The Avon Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a teen who was last seen at school Friday.

The department said that 14-year-old Priscilla Brent has been reported missing. She was last seen earlier today at Avon High School.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact dispatch at (317) 839-8700.