INDIANAPOLIS — To fight a fire, firefighters must get near the fire.

That was the primary problem facing responding units to a call to the former Harmony Park Place Apartments on Roselawn Drive in northeast Indianapolis this week.

When firefighters arrived the route to the burning building in the back of the complex was blocked by trash. The site of the vacant and boarded-up apartments has become a place for people to dump trash.

“We were not able to get our trucks into the facility far enough or close enough to the structure that was on fire to adequately fight the fire with the equipment that we brought to the scene,” said Rita Reith, Battalion Chief for Public Information at the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD).

Reith explained that meant a slower response, with firefighters carrying hoses and equipment longer distances in the July heat. Five firefighters were injured including one who was fell through a floor and taken to an area hospital. Reith says that firefighter is expected to make a full recovery.

Thursday’s fire is believed to have started by a person or persons living in the apartments illegally. An initial report at IFD notes, “Visible signs of occupancy by squatters inside the building with excessive amounts of junk, debris and trash littering the parking lot on 3 sides of the structure.”

This was the second fire at the property in two months.

Keeping people out of the buildings and trash off the property has been an ongoing challenge for city government.

Kurt Christian, Chief Communications Officer with the Business and Neighborhood Services Department tells FOX59/CBS4, “Since 2021 alone, the Department boarded this complex 43 times. It has also spent over $8,000 on expansive clean-up efforts to clear the property of trash and other debris three times.”

One of those clean-up efforts was immediately after the Thursday fire, but when FOX59/CBS4 arrived to have a look at the property on Friday there were indications of newly dumped trash.

Christian also says the city is in pursuit of a demolition order for the property, but the owners, Emerson Park Apartments LLC, have indicated they have plans for redeveloping the property. Even with an affirmed demolition order, it could take up to a year to actually bring the structure down.

In the meantime, city government efforts to re-secure the complex and keep trash off the property continue.