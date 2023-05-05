SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The month of May is busy across Indianapolis.

“My bucket list was once I got over 65 was to do a half in every state, so this will be half number 44!” said runner, Jeff Stevens.

Stevens is one of the thousands of runners set to take the starting line tomorrow morning for the OneAmerican Festival Indy Mini.



“As you look at the month of May and all the events around that, it is a great time for our city and community,” said IMPD Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigations, Kendale Adams.



The road race is the first big event of the month that law enforcement ramps up security.



“We do have extra officers that are detailed to various locations along the route, but mainly it is just traffic,” said Lt. Robert Dine with Speedway Police Department.



“The mini marathon is a much softer target because it is so spread out and because it is so spread out and so many people and there is no way to secure one hardened area,” said Retired FBI Special Agent and Owner and CEO of Apex Solutions Group, Cory Grass.



But that is only the beginning.



“The town of Speedway is around 13,000 residents. Then within the month of may and the Indianapolis 500, which is the last weekend of the month, we will go several hundred thousand people,” said Dine.

That means extra officers, longer shifts, and collaboration.



“The number of people working these events the actual day of and the days leading up has increased,” said Grass.



Grass says there is more going on behind the scenes than what meets the eye at big events like the Indy mini and 500.



“There are people on that route always reporting what is going on in the air, on the ground, far far away reporting stuff,” said Grass.



“All of our officers pretty much know from the day they are hired, that the month of may you are pretty much going to be working every weekend,” said Dine.



Law enforcement says none of this would be possible without team work between agencies.

“We dedicate a lot of resources, and speedway police and the town of speedway dedicate a lot of resources. we work with our federal partners, and typically is a safe event,” said Adams.