SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Wondering what almost $50 million worth of real estate can get you in Indiana?

For this home in Santa Claus, it can get you a lot.

It’s called Big Tree Farm. This one-of-a-kind estate on a 550 acre lot with 50,782 square feet in buildings.

The estate has 15 beds and 16.5+ baths and a three-car garage.

It comes with many amenities but ones to highlight are large stone fire pits, a garden amphitheater, shooting range, basketball court, horseshoe pits, mature forest canopy with wooded trails for mountain biking or ATV riding, and many gathering places to be able to enjoy the views of the property.

Time to drain your savings? Or possibly win the lottery…