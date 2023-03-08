KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana Department of Transportation employee has been injured after a semi collided with an INDOT maintenance truck on U.S. 31 in Kokomo on Wednesday afternoon.

Photo provided by INDOT

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the crash occurred near exit 161 on U.S. 31. INDOT reported that all northbound lanes of the highway were closed between County Road 100 S and Country Road 200 S.

Traffic is being diverted onto State Road 26.

INDOT confirmed the transportation department employee was transported to a hospital but didn’t reveal the severity of the employee’s injury.

At this time, police have not provided any further information.

This story will be updated if more information is released.