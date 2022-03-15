TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tipton County have arrested an Ohio man in connection to a deadly crash on U.S. 31.

According to investigators, Bruce Patterson, 22, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. 31. They say as Patterson approached the traffic light at 31 and Division Road, the light turned red.

Patterson is then said to have ignored the light and hit a Honda Civic driven by Evette Yoder, 30, of Indianapolis.

Yoder was killed in the impact.

Patterson was arrested for reckless homicide and booked in the Tipton County Jail.