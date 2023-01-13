HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Texas man was arrested in Hendricks County Thursday after Indiana State Police seized 22 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

ISP said the driver, Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, was pulled over around 3:50 p.m. on Interstate 70 (59 mile marker) for a motor carrier inspection.

During the inspection, troopers said they detected “criminal indicators” and requested the assistance of a Plainfield Police Department K-9.

Cocaine seized by ISP Jorge Bucio booking photo

The K-9 gave a positive alert to signal the presence of illegal drugs. Troopers then found approximately 22 pounds of cocaine in the semi’s sleeper berth. The drugs have an estimated street value of $400,000.

Bucio was reportedly traveling from Arizona to Ohio. He was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Hendricks County Jail.