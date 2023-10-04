WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) — A semi-truck reportedly hauling chocolate went up in flames on I-70.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana, dispatchers received a call to respond Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. to the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Wayne County, Indiana.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a semi had caught fire. The eastbound lanes of the interstate were reported closed around 3:45 p.m. Numerous fire departments responded to the scene to help assist initial crews.

Officials tell 2 NEWS the driver claimed to be hauling chocolate at the time of the fire.

The driver allegedly informed responders that a possible braking problem could be the reason behind the fire. No cause has yet to be determined, as the investigation remains ongoing.

The interstate was closed for some time, but later reopened to traffic.