INDIANAPOLIS – A large fire had broken out in two lanes, going westbound on I-465 leaving the exit ramp to Keystone closed, according to the Indiana State Police.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 6:52 p.m. on a report of a fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, with no injuries having been reported.

This was a single vehicle incident where a semi-truck had a rear brake fire that spread through the trailer. The driver was able to separate the cab from the trailer without injury.

Traffic is highly congested and moving slowly throughout the area.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.