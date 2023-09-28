MITCHELL, Ind. — Police were first made aware of the deaths of two young children in Mitchell earlier this week when their mom walked into the Lawrence County Jail and confessed to drowning her kids so that they could ‘go to heaven,’ court docs show.

Brittany Medina, a 33-year-old woman living in Mitchell, was arrested on two counts of murder this week after police began investigating the deaths of a 3-year-old boy named Jackson and a 1-year-old girl named Maddy.

According to a probable cause affidavit for Medina’s arrest, police first became aware of the deaths on Tuesday afternoon when she reportedly walked into the local jail and “disclosed she had just killed her” children.

Both Mitchell police crews and Indiana State Police troopers responded to Medina’s home in the 1200 block of W. Brook Street after the confession.

Inside, court documents show that officers entered a bathroom adjacent to the master bedroom where they located two children deceased inside the bathtub with their feet facing the shower end.

They appeared to have been drowned, which was consistent with the mother’s confession.

Brittany Medina mugshot

Court documents show that during a recorded interview with police, Medina said she lives at the Brook Street residence with her boyfriend and two children, ages 1 and 3.

She indicated that she “ended up sending her daughter and son to heaven,” police said, causing her to drive to the jail.

Police said Medina admitted to taking a half gram of Xanax and a suboxone strip the night before, the evening of Sept. 25. She said she had also snorted three separate lines of cocaine.

Medina said the next morning started normally, with her boyfriend leaving for work and her making breakfast for the children as they watched cartoons.

However, around 2:30 p.m., Medina told officers she began hearing “voices in her head” that told her she “needed to send her children to heaven today” or else someone would come kidnap them and put them in a dark hole.

Medina, police said, admitted that while the voices began threatening to torture her and her children she went into the master bathroom and began filling the tub with water.

“Medina advised that at this time she knew she was going to drown her children to send them to heaven,” court docs read. “Medina indicated she told her children she loved them and gave them kisses.”

Police said Medina then described submerging both children underwater simultaneously by holding them around their necks. The mother said she held them down “until Jackson no longer had a pulse” and quit moving.

“I ended up drowning them,” Medina said during the interview.

When asked by police if it was her intention to kill the children, Medina reportedly doubled down and said yes, indicating it was her intention to send them to heaven.

Finally, Medina told officers that after committing the murders she went into her bedroom, put on dry clothes and then drove to the Lawrence County Jail to confess to the crime.

Medina, police said, was then taken into custody and booked into the county jail. She now faces two charges of felony murder and two charges of felony neglect of a dependent causing a child’s death.