FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are blocked due to a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the crossings will be blocked for the next two or more hours as the accident is investigated.

Police ask travelers to cross east of Williams Street during this time.

Police said that at approximately 5:26 p.m. a pedestrian crossed the railroad track and was struck by the westbound traveling train. Police didn’t have a condition on the pedestrian but said they were airlifted from the scene.

At this time, no further information has been released about the incident as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.