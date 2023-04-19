CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A serious crash involving several vehicles has brought I-65 to a stop as large plumes of smoke rise over the interstate as two semis burn.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department said the accident occurred near mile marker 152, just over the Boone County line in Clinton County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said that I-65 northbound is completely shut down due to the accident. The accident involves two semis which both caught fire.

Viewer photos of the crash on I-65

The southbound lanes of I-65 are also being affected by the accident.

Indiana State Police said travelers should avoid the area as I-65 northbound will be shut down for several hours. Southbound drivers are being routed onto the shoulder to get by the accident and responding fire crews.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.